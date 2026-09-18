Lionel Messi marked a career milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami, helping secure a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. This achievement adds to his illustrious legacy in the sport.

The sports world mourns the passing of former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brian Wolfe, who died at 45. His wife announced the news on social media, with the cause undisclosed.

In the realm of sports business, ticket prices for the New York Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers have hit an unprecedented $1,251. This reflects growing demand despite the distant 2025-26 regular season.

UEFA is steadfast in its search for a viable contender to challenge FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to Vice-President Laura McAllister. The candidate is expected to foster unity among football's confederations and spearhead governance reform.

Controversy surrounds NHL star Alexander Ovechkin, who appeared in an advertisement for United Russia, a party supported by President Vladimir Putin. Ovechkin, known for his prolific career, expressed his patriotism in facing international criticism.