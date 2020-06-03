Left Menu
Edufair by Eduguy Connects Over 2000 Students, 200 Courses In 40 Virtual Auditoriums to Their Dream Careers and Colleges

Edufair by Eduguy Connects Over 2000 Students, 200 Courses In 40 Virtual Auditoriums to Their Dream Careers and Colleges

NEW DELHI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An education fair right at home. Unbelievable, but that was the experience students had at Edufair, the first ever online education fair organised by Eduguy, India's first digital admission and career counselling platform. In view of the ongoing Lockdown situation and the prevailing pandemic pan-India and the world, Eduguy decided to organise the first ever online education fair on 30th May, 2020. Over 2,000 students, stuck in their homes and anxious about their future as admission processes in colleges remain stalled, joined Edufair. Through 10 hours of discussions and counselling, Edufair helped students and their parents decide what course of study was actually suitable for them to follow. The fair brought together about 40 colleges and institutions handling student queries across 40 virtual auditoriums on a single online platform from where aspiring students could find out everything they needed to know about with over 200 courses and subjects. Edufair provided a wonderful opportunity for students to virtually walk through the fair, hop on to any number of virtual auditoriums, attend discussions and talks by eminent speakers, speak to representatives of colleges and find institutions of their choice, all of this while sitting in the comfort of their homes. "Edufair is a fresh new concept by Eduguy that is technologically advanced that aims to bridge the gap between universities, institutions and the students. The prevailing Lockdown situation has taken a toll on admissions in colleges and caused immense anxiety among the student community, that is why Eduguy decided to create this connect called Edufair," said Dr Suborno Bose, the CEO of Eduguy. Everything about Edufair was as good as real. A lobby, stalls, auditoriums and even a virtual coffee shop. There were stalls on over 200 different subjects and courses. Eminent speakers joined in at various times to speak about different subjects and career courses. There were 40 virtual auditoriums, where experts spoke on various subjects including the new and emerging trends in education in 2020.

Running for 10 long hours, Edufair was the longest running virtual education fair from 11am till 8pm. Over 2,000 students joined in through the day, seeking help for admissions in various universities and colleges and eve seeking advice on a suitable career option for themselves. Edufair had over 200 streams to select from including BBA, BSc, Media and Films, Aviation, Fashion Designing, Jewellery Design and Gemology, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Cyber Security, Hospitality, Pharmacy, Para Medical and so on. Enriching talk sessions by eminent education personalities and heads of institutions attracted most students. The speakers included Dr Suborno Bose, CEO, of the International Hospitality Council and CEO of Eduguy, Prof Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, VC, Sister Nivedita University, Chef Shaun Kenworthy, celebrity Chef and Culinary Director, International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Atanu Ghosh, Founder Director and CEO, Blue Break Solutions and Dr Rana Singh, Vice Chancellor, Sanskriti University. "Probably for the first time, a virtual career fair, Edufair, was organised by Eduguy and MAKAUT was proud to be associated with this fair," said Prof Saikat Maitra, the VC of MAKAUT. EduFair by Eduguy :- https://www.facebook.com/EduGuyOfficial/videos/636927060228182/ BOILER PLATE About EduGuy Eduguy is a course and specific stream counselling venture for the students looking for careers and related admissions through analysis made by its exclusive tools which is powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) from IBM.

Students undertake a psychometric test and based on their answers artificial intelligence suggests various courses or professional lines that fit best for the students, based on their personality traits, the Attitude, Aptitude and Aspirations, the application suggests 3 top options of career choices as per Artificial Intelligence with a scientific explanation as to why the AI has suggested those career choices. It gives end to end service where it also offers students option to choose from 200 different courses and career lines across different Indian colleges in over 100 cities and get direct admission.

This is being termed as the biggest Education Disrupter in recent times. PWR PWR.

