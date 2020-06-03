Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Bund yields at highest since mid-April as risk appetite grips world markets

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:23 IST
German Bund yields at highest since mid-April as risk appetite grips world markets

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose on Wednesday to its highest since mid-April, pushed up by optimism in world markets a day before a European Central Bank meeting.

Italy's borrowing costs also edged higher as the country started the process of selling a new 10-year government bond via a syndicate of banks. Demand for European government debt in general took a knock as world stocks vaulted to three-month highs on hopes of more stimulus and a further easing in lockdown restrictions globally.

"It looks like the improvement in risk sentiment globally is weighing on safer assets," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. Selling in bond markets was expected to be limited ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting, at which many economists expect the central bank to ramp up emergency bond purchases to bolster an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECB data released on Tuesday showed the central bank scooped up all of Italy's new debt in April and May but only managed to keep borrowing costs from rising. The ECB and the Bank of Italy bought 37.4 billion euros worth of Italian bonds under its emergency bond buying scheme, or 21.6% of the programme's monthly total, the first breakdown of the figures showed. Italy's share of the scheme, based on the size of its economy and population, should be 17%.

"There is a clear willingness to tighten spreads by deviating from the capital key, which will help skew market reaction in favour of Italy and Spain if we are right in expecting a top-up of the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) tomorrow," Bouvet said. In early trade, 10-year German bond yields rose to -0.373% , their highest since mid-April. Ten-year bond yields across the euro area were 2-4 bps higher on the day.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 2.5 bps to 1.53% as Italy's Treasury started marketing a new 10-year BTP bond via a pool of banks, according to a lead manager.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district...

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020