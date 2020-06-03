Left Menu
Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:55 IST
Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN
A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express (IX 1611) flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 children and three infants onboard landed here after a gap of over two months.

It is the first repatriation flight to the city. Majority of the passengers hailed from Tamil Nadu and some from Karnataka and Puducherry, airport sources said.

The medical team at the airport collected the swab samples of all the passengers for PCR-based Covid-19 tests. All of them would be sent for institutional quarantine for one week, either at hotels or places of their choice followed by seven-day home quarantine, they said.

The expenses for institutional quarantine would be borne by passengers. Those who test positive for the disease would be immediately taken to the hospital.

