Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks hit near 3-wk closing high on recovery hopes

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:16 IST
Hong Kong stocks hit near 3-wk closing high on recovery hopes
Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks tracked gains in other markets to end at a near three-week high on Wednesday, as hopes of more stimulus measures and a further easing in coronavirus-led curbs around the world offset caution over U.S.-China tensions.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 329.68 points, or 1.37%, at 24,325.62, its highest since May 21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.92% to 9,967.53. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose to its highest since March 6, having gained throughout the Asian session.

The sentiment was helped by a private survey pointing to a recovery in China's service sector in May. China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January as the economy recovers from strict coronavirus-induced containment measures, although employment and overseas demand remained weak, a private survey showed.

Mainland investors continued to purchase shares in the Asian financial hub despite the Sino-U.S. tensions, with their net buying via the Stock Connect reaching about 2.2 billion yuan ($309.34 million) for the day. A survey of U.S. businesses on Wednesday revealed deep fears for the future of their operations in Hong Kong if China imposes national security legislation that critics say could curb the financial center's freedoms and fuel ongoing protests.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.29%. The yuan was quoted at 7.1109 per U.S. dollar at 08:27 GMT, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.1045.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation at Sino-India border stable, no need for 'third party' intervention: China

China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a third party to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out t...

NCW seeks Telangana police intervention in gangrape, acid attack threats to actress

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday sought intervention from Telangana police over threats of murder, gang rape and acid attack received by actress Meera Chopra. Chopra approached the NCW on Twitter over the threats she has been ...

Virendra Nath Datt given additional charge as NFL CMD

State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said Virendra Nath Datt has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director CMD of the company. Datt has been director marketing of the firm since October 2018Virendra Nath Datt, Director Mar...

BRIEF-Tui To Start Summer Flight Plan On June 17 After Germany Lifts Travel Warning- Business Insider

June 3 Reuters - TUI TO START ITS SUMMER FLIGHT PLAN ON JUNE 17 AFTER GERMANY LIFTS TRAVEL WARNING - BUSINESS INSIDER TUI SAYS ITS MAIN DESTINATIONS THIS SUMMER WILL BE BALEARIC ISLANDS, CANARY ISLANDS, GREECE, PORTUGAL, CYPRUS PLUS WILL OF...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020