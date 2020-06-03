MNRE cautions against fake websites for PM-KUSUM Scheme

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Wednesday cautioned people against fraudulent websites claiming to be registration portals for PM-KUSUM Scheme. MNRE has recently noticed that few new websites have cropped up as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

Such websites are potentially duping general public and misusing data captured through fake registration portal, MNRE said in a statement. On March 18, 2019 MNRE had issued an advisory advising beneficiaries and general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites.

Despite this, new cases of fraudulent websites have been noticed again, it added. Hence, it has been again advised by MNRE to all potential beneficiaries and general public to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites, it said.

The ministry said any suspected fraudulent website, if noticed by anyone, may be reported to it. Administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by MNRE on March 8, 2019.

Guidelines for implementation of Scheme were issued on July 22, 2019. The Scheme provides for installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid connected renewable power plants.

The Scheme is being implemented through State Government Agencies. List of these Agencies, implementation Guidelines and other details about the Scheme are available on official portal of the Ministry: www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people among the general public may visit MNRE website or call on help line number 1800-180-3333, it added.