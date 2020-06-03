Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britannia Industries shares trim most of early gains; close nearly 2 pc higher

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:14 IST
Britannia Industries shares trim most of early gains; close nearly 2 pc higher

Shares of Britannia Industries on Wednesday trimmed most of its early gains on profit-booking and closed nearly 2 per cent higher. During the morning trade, it gained over 7 per cent after the company posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter.

On the BSE, the stock which jumped 7.36 per cent to Rs 3,704.55--52-week high--during the day, later gave up most of the early gains on fag-end selling and closed at Rs 3,510.25, up 1.74 per cent. It settled at Rs 3,511, up 1.73 per cent, on the NSE. Intra-day, it advanced 7.44 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,708.

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,867.70 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 2,798.96 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing. For the financial year 2019-20, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,393.60 crore, up 20.6 per cent from Rs 1,155.46 crore in 2018-19.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. In-home antibody test shows promise recovering surgery patients at risk from coronavirusThe following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronaviru...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK PM Johnson promises COVID-19 test results within 24 hours by end of monthThe results of almost all tests for the coronavirus should be available within 24 hours by the end of this mon...

Freak mishap at TN brick kiln: Two women migrant workers from Odisha killed

Two young women migrant labourersfrom Odisha were killed in a freak mishap at a brick kiln on Wednesday when a pile of bricks fell on them near here, police said. The mishap occurred when the two, aged 19 and 20, were loading bricks onto a ...

India expresses concern over reports of destruction of Buddhist heritage in Gilgit-Baltistan

India on Wednesday conveyed its strong concern to Pakistan over reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of Buddhist heritage in Gilgit-Baltistan. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said egregious activities of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020