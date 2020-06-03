Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight operations at Mumbai airport, earlier suspended till 7 pm, to now resume from 6 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:50 IST
Flight operations at Mumbai airport, earlier suspended till 7 pm, to now resume from 6 pm

The flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which were earlier suspended till 7 pm, will now resume from 6 pm, an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday. MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone Nisarga.

"The landing and take-off is permitted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be permitted from 6 pm," the spokesperson said in the statement. MIAL had earlier said that considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm.

The private airport operator had scheduled a total of 19 flights for Wednesday, which include 11 departures and eight arrivals to be operated by five airlines -- Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India. It had, however, said schedule could change as well depending upon the situation.

Mumbai airport was allowed to operate a total of 50 flights per day, 25 departures and arrivals each following the resumption of air passenger services on the domestic routes from May 25. The operations of commercial passenger services were suspended on March 25 due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government later lifted the restrictions on domestic flights from May 25. The international operations by the Indian airlines, however, remain suspended..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

From Czech-speaking tour guides on the Charles Bridge to cheaper beer at Old Town Square pubs and traditional fried cauliflower on the menu, Prague businesses that rely on tourism are looking local to survive the summer season.Take Jan Vale...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribun...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Mainstream U.S. religious leaders criticize Trump after church photoMainstream U.S. Protestant and Catholic leaders sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020