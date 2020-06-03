Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Successful Launch on Android, 'JJ Tax App' Releases iOS Version

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:02 IST
After Successful Launch on Android, 'JJ Tax App' Releases iOS Version

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)• This industry-first Tax app was made available for Android users last week• App receives overwhelming response of more than 500+ downloads within a week of launch JJ Tax, a chat-based app launched by aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, have now released their iOS version of the app. The app was first made available on Google Play Store, on May 26, 2020. The core focus of this app is on simplifying taxation for millennials, who heavily rely on digital channels for communication, rather than face-to-face interactions. The app offers a one-stop solution for queries related to income tax, TDS, advance tax, GST, wills, accounting, downloads and a multitude of other finance-related queries. Keeping affordability and ease of use for customers in mind, Mehak and Leesha came up with the idea of this secured platform dedicated for tax and allied services. Commenting on the iOS release, Co-founder Mehak Malik said, “Our aim is to reach as many millennials as we can, so we can simplify taxation for them with a fully-managed app that resolves all their queries in real-time.” Throwing light on the key differentiators for the app, Co-founder Leesha Arya said, “We want to stick to our motto of ‘Done Fast Done Right’, which is why instead of partnering with call centres, our plan is to offer professional advice from tax experts in a single interface that caters to different queries.” The Co-founders are happy to receive an overwhelming response from Android users, and have been busy resolving tax queries for 500+ Android users who’ve downloaded the app within a week of launch. They expect greater adoption rates with the iOS release. Mehak and Leesha are currently undergoing articleship training at JJ Associates Chartered Accountants - a leading tax firm in Gurgaon. CA J. Jambukeswaran, CEO of this firm, has been mentoring the young entrepreneurs, who plan to introduce multi-lingual support, digital voice-assistants and a host of online tax-related classes and subjects. About JJ TaxJJ Tax is a new chat-based app that will be launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here - App Store: apps.apple.com/in/app/jj-tax/id1509309456Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.appTo know more, please visit www.jjfintax.com. Image 1: JJ Tax App now available on iOS Image 2: Left to Right: Co-founder Leesha Arya, Mentor J. Jambukeswaran and Co-founder Mehak Malik - The team that brought a simple idea to life PWRPWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. Microchip T...

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

From Czech-speaking tour guides on the Charles Bridge to cheaper beer at Old Town Square pubs and traditional fried cauliflower on the menu, Prague businesses that rely on tourism are looking local to survive the summer season.Take Jan Vale...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tribun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020