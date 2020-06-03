Left Menu
Development News Edition

As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:59 IST
As states go quiet, Shramik train services down to a fifth of their peak daily runs

The daily runs of the Shramik Special trains, which once averaged around 250, have now reduced to a paltry 50 due to a dwindling demand for the services from state governments, official data showed on Wednesday. Over the last three days, the Railways ran 69 trains on Sunday, 46 on Monday, and 41 trains on Tuesday. Around 30 trains are scheduled for Wednesday, the data showed.

Since May 1, the Railways has operated 4,197 Shramik trains ferrying 58 lakh migrants home, according to the latest data. While on the first day, four such trains were operated, the number reached its peak on May 20, when 279 such trains were operated.

As of now, Gujarat and Delhi have indicated that they are not in need of more Shramik trains. The last trains to originate from any railway station in Delhi was on May 31, and the same day Gujarat Labour Ministry announced closure of all migrant train services. The top five States/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (1,026), Maharashtra (802), Punjab (416), Uttar Pradesh (294) and Bihar (294).

The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,682), Bihar (1,495), Jharkhand (197), Odisha (187), West Bengal (156). The Ministry of Home Affairs permitted movement of stranded persons through special trains on May 1, after the plight of migrant workers, who had started walking from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away, grabbed headlines.

Initially the trains were run with the consent of both the originating and terminating states, mid-May, a government order cut out the need for consent from the terminating states in the operations of these trains. While 85 per cent of the cost of operations are being borne by the Railways, the states are paying 15 per cent of the cost in the form of fares.

The operation of these trains was also plagued by major congestion between May 20 and May 24, forcing delays and leading to protests over lack of food and water. The Railways later clarified that only 71 trains had been delayed for more 72 hours primarily because 80 per cent of the trains were moving to either Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. While 80 deaths have been reported on board the Shramik trains, the Railways has denied that they had issued any comprehensive data on it.

It, however, said its staffers facilitated at least 36 deliveries on board these trains. Officials said there were requests for 321 more trains according to the last demand sent by states on May 30. The Railways will run them in a staggered manner based on the requirement of the states, they added.

A decision on the discontinuation of these special trains will be taken soon. In addition to Shramik Specials, the Railways is running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani-type trains connecting New Delhi and major cities across the country, and it has started 200 additional scheduled trains from June 1.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks reply from journalist Upendra Rai on ED’s plea against grant of bail to him

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the Delhi High Court order by which journalist Upendra Rai, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions, was granted bail. The ape...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday tweeted videos purportedly showing damage caused to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC area here due to cyclone Nisarga, but the authorities said the structure was intact. Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan ...

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020