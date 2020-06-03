FIEO seeks revision of quarantine order for drivers after crossing international border

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has written to the customs authorities to review the order of sending truck drivers to quarantine centres for 14 days, following their return from Bangladesh after unloading goods. It is necessary to reconsider the provision of sending Indian drivers or other persons to the quarantine centres for 14 days for physically crossing over to Bangladesh, FIEO Regional chairman (east) Sushil Patwari said in his letter to the customs authorities.

The exporters' body said that the export-import community has been adversely impacted due to stoppage of cross-border trade between India and Bangladesh through various land ports including Petrapole. More than 2,000 trucks and vehicles laden with various goods are stranded near border after the lockdown was enforced.

As per the order of the customs preventive commissionerate, Bangladeshi trucks will not enter the integrated check post (ICP) at Petrapole but will move towards the earmarked 'zero' point, and the goods be then transhipped to empty Indian trucks at the area, and vice versa. The FIEO has also suggested that drivers and clearing agents entering on either side should use PPE kits, masks and gloves apart from other precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the border trade between Mahidapur in West Benga's Malda district and Sonamasjid in Bangladesh is expected to resume soon..