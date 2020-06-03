Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 242 trains, Shramik Specials end run from Capital; no new demand from Delhi govt: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:19 IST
After 242 trains, Shramik Specials end run from Capital; no new demand from Delhi govt: Officials

With no new demand for more Shramik Specials from the Delhi government, the operation of the trains from the capital city seems to have ended, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the trains will be run again if there is any fresh request. "There is no demand for Shramik Special trains from the Delhi government as of now. There are no migrant trains scheduled from railway stations in Delhi. However, a train from Gurgaon to Odisha's Balasore is scheduled today," a railway official said.

No Shramik Special train has originated from the railway stations in Delhi since May 31, when only three trains were operated: Anand Vihar-Purnia, Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mahoba. Railways has operated 242 Shramik Specials since May 1 to ferry migrant workers stranded in Delhi to their home states. While 111 of them terminated in Bihar, 101 terminated in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 3 lakh migrants were transported to their home states on these trains. The Delhi government had launched a portal for migrant workers to register themselves to avail these services by entering their name, address, government ID number, name of destination state, district and nearest railway stations, among others. The district magistrates and Delhi police officials had been tasked with creating a database of such people in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The Delhi government last week urged migrants to not leave for their homes, assuring them that there are adequate arrangements in the city for food and shelter. Thousands of migrant workers had started walking for home after a lockdown was announced on March 25, many trekking hundreds of kilometers without food and water. On May 1, the government permitted Railways to run Shramik Special trains to ferry only migrant workers with the consent of their home states as well as the states they worked in.

Since then, more than 58 lakh workers have been transported home in 4,197 trains till the morning of June 3..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks reply from journalist Upendra Rai on ED’s plea against grant of bail to him

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the Delhi High Court order by which journalist Upendra Rai, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions, was granted bail. The ape...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday tweeted videos purportedly showing damage caused to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC area here due to cyclone Nisarga, but the authorities said the structure was intact. Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan ...

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020