JSPL output falls 9 pc to 6.2 lakh tonnes in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:28 IST
Private sector steel maker JSPL on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent fall in consolidated crude steel production to 6.20 lakh tonne for May. The production had stood at 6.81 lakh tonne a year ago, it added.

The consolidated sales in May rose 26 per cent to 7.96 lakh tonnes as compared with 6.31 lakh tonnes in the corresponding month of 2019, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a BSE filing. On a standalone basis, the output was five lakh tonnes, compared to 5.38 lakh tonnes in May 2019, it said.

"JSPL has recorded highest-ever standalone sales of 6,40,000 tonnes (6.40 lakh tonnes) in May 2020, which is a remarkable growth of 28 per cent as compared to sales of 5,00,000 tonne (5 lakh tonnes) during the same period of the previous year. Out of 6,40,000 tonnes, 4,01,000 tonnes are export sales," it said. Part of diversified OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

