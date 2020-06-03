Left Menu
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on Boeing, economic recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:40 IST
A jump in Boeing shares led Wall Street higher on Wednesday, with investors hopeful of a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump amid continuing social unrest in the country.

Boeing Co jumped 8.5% and was the top boost to the blue-chip Dow Jones index after billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point said it took a stake in the planemaker. Microchip Technology Inc surged 10.6% after the chipmaker raised its forecast for current-quarter sales and profit as it begins making up for lost production due to the pandemic.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is now about 2% shy of a record high hit in mid-February, rising in seven of the past eight sessions. Data on Wednesday showed signs of stabilization in the domestic labor market after the ADP National Employment Report said private employers laid off another 2.76 million workers, lesser than an expected 9 million job losses.

The data comes ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive jobs report on Friday and initial jobless claims data on Thursday. Supporting the mood further was the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) reading, which showed U.S. services industry activity pushed off an 11-year low in May.

The S&P 500 remains 8% below its all-time high as steadying economic data, unprecedented stimulus measures and the lifting of lockdowns have raised bets on a post-pandemic economic recovery. "The move is predicated on data that continue to point us in the direction that things are improving overall in the economy as it opens back up," said Mike Mussio, president at FBB Capital Partners in Bethesda, Maryland.

"The ADP and ISM manufacturing numbers, were in negative-equivalent territory, but better than they were in April and better than what the estimates were." Markets have largely looked past brewing Sino-U.S. tensions and protests in the United States over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the police.

U.S. protesters ignored curfews overnight as they vented their anger, but there was a marked drop in the violence that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to deploy the military. At 12:50 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 390.56 points, or 1.52%, at 26,133.21, the S&P 500 was up 33.09 points, or 1.07%, at 3,113.91 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 50.83 points, or 0.53%, at 9,659.20.

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc rose 10.2% after reporting a jump in rides on its platform in May from the prior month. Coty Inc jumped 7% after the cosmetics maker said it was in talks with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West on a possible collaboration for a beauty line.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 83 new highs and three new lows.

