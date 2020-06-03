Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance's net profit declines 85 pc to Rs 43 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance's net profit declines 85 pc to Rs 43 cr in Mar quarter

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd (CIFCL) on Wednesday reported a 85 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 43 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, due to higher provision of Rs 504 crore related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible macroeconomic threats. The diversified financial services company had reported a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"We had made a one-time provision of Rs 504 crore, which impacted our profitability. Had this provision not there, our PAT (profit after tax) would have been around Rs 370 crore during the period," its Executive Vice-President and CFO Arulselvan D said. He added that the provisions will cover probable credit losses that can happen due to moratorium as well as slowdown in economic activities.

Nearly 75 per cent of the company's loan book is under the moratorium. It has extended the moratorium to 76 per cent of its customers. The company, however, has not availed moratorium so far on its borrowings, and it does not intend to avail any moratorium benefit. "Currently, our liquidity position is reasonably strong. We have Rs 6,500 crore of cash balance and Rs 3,500 crore of sanctioned lines," Arulselvan said.

For the full year, the PAT stood at Rs 1,052 crore, down 11 per cent as compared to Rs 1,186 crore in 2018-19. Its stage-3 assets stood at 3.8 per cent with adequate provision coverage ratio of 41.5 per cent as against 2.7 per cent in 2018-19 with provision coverage ratio of 38 per cent.

Aggregate disbursements for the quarter declined 36 per cent to Rs 5,663 crore as against Rs 8,893 crore in the previous year. The vehicle finance (VF) business has clocked a 36 per cent dip in volume to 4,703 crore for the quarter as against Rs 7,383 crore last year.

Home equity (HE) or loan against property business disbursed Rs 589 crore as against Rs 1,034 crore a year ago. Home loan disbursements were down 31 per cent to Rs 271 crore as against Rs 392 for the same quarter of 2018-19.

Assets under management grew 16 per cent to Rs 66,943 crore as compared to Rs 57,560 crore in 2018-19. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as on March 31, 2020, stood at 20.68 per cent as against the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent.

During the quarter, the company raised Rs 900 crore through a qualified institutional placement process..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

We hope US' non-immigration visa review will consider benefits of H1-B visa: FS

India hopes the US review of non-immigration visa will take into account the long term benefits of H1-B visa for American competitiveness and not affect the provision of essential services at this critical hour of the COVID-19 outbreak, For...

India launches jobs plan for migrants in 'testing times'

India on Wednesday unveiled a jobs plan for testing times in a bid to get migrants back at work after the worlds biggest coronavirus lockdown stripped millions of their livelihood.With a mammoth repatriation effort underway, tens of thousan...

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. With the severe success of Season 3, the anime enthusiasts are passionate to know when Season 4 will be released.Many fans are applauding the new trailer of Attac...

Cyclone Nisarga weakens further; now a deep depression

After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a deep depression late evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The process of landfall, which began at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020