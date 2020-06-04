Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innoviti's AI Platform Sparcs to Provide Customers an X-ray View Into Payment Operations

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:30 IST
Innoviti's AI Platform Sparcs to Provide Customers an X-ray View Into Payment Operations

Helping merchants, banks and brands know what they cannot infer from conventional MIS BENGALURU, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provider of intelligent payment systems, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced today the introduction of Sparcs, an AI/ML based platform, that can help customers get an X-ray view into their payment operations being managed by Innoviti. • Conventional payment Management Information Systems provide raw and analyzed information on transactions accessible through filters. These are primarily used by the Finance department for reconciliation and dispute management. However digital payment systems can be utilized for far more, as they provide a real-time eye-in-the-sky view of what is happening across categories and cities in the country .• Innoviti's Sparcs platform is using AI to intelligently process millions of transaction data points, information along with authoritative information available through public sites to create category and geographic insights. This is helping customers see what is not visible through their own data and use it for getting that extra sales, extra savings, extra customers.

• Architected as a Low Code Application Platform (LCAP), Sparcs is a modern tool that enables progressive merchants to directly integrate their own reporting systems with Sparcs through APIs, helping them with one view of their business. Customers can also customize their own dashboards, configure alerts, and track performance against targets, enabling them to take faster and more accurate decisions about their business. • Processing over 6.5B$ of annualized offline merchant payment volume (~5% of India's offline merchant volume, based on RBI data), Innoviti is transforming digital payments at scale. An obsessive focus on customer-centric design has led to a 2X increase in usage from every installation over this period. Sparcs is one more such tool that Innoviti is now making available to customers to help them get more out of digital payments than just inert terminals.

Quotes: "At Innoviti, we pride ourselves on our consistent technological innovation to utilize the full power of digital payments beyond terminals. Sparcs will ensure that our partners get an X-ray view into their payment operations and use it for growing their business faster in their own unique ways," said Mr. Digvijay Singh, Vice President, Technology, Innoviti. About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has been a pioneer in the use of technology to design payment experiences that enable merchants to deepen engagement with their customers, helping them compete far better than possible with conventional payment terminals and gateways. The company processes over 6.5B$ of offline merchant payments (~5% of India's offline merchant payments volume as per RBI data), from over 1000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Catamaran Ventures, SBI Capital, Bessemer Ventures and FMO are investors in the company. The company has several patents filed for with two awarded. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award in 2019 and Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award in the same year. For more information, please visit: http://www.innoviti.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041869/Innoviti_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyb...

"Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as Bharat or Hindustan as foolish and one with nuisance value. Karnataka BJP too said such a proposal is neither the wish n...

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...

Tata Consumer expects COVID-19 impact on profitability; hit by commodity price, supply constraints

Tata Consumer Products expects its profitability to be impacted in the short term due to the coronavirus outbreak as input costs have risen on account of commodity price volatility and supply constraints during the pandemic and subsequent l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020