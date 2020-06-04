Left Menu
Development News Edition

Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:52 IST
Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension
File photo

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will resume carrying transit passengers from certain destinations on June 10 after the United Arab Emirates government lifted a suspension on those flights.

Passengers from 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia will be allowed to board flights and transit through Abu Dhabi, the state-owned carrier said on Thursday. The UAE government suspended all passenger flights in late March but airlines were later allowed to operate services for foreign citizens leaving the Gulf Arab state.

It said late on Wednesday that UAE carriers, which include Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, could resume transit flights. It was not immediately clear when those airlines would resume transit services.

Foreign citizens remain banned from entering the country except those holding UAE residency who require UAE government approval before returning. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'So sorry': says US envoy over desecration of Gandhi statue in Washington

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Thursday apologised for desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington. Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue with graffiti and by spraying paint, prompting the Ind...

Awhad urges Kerala CM to take action against elephant killers

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan expressing concern about the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in the southern state. A pregnant elephant in search ...

Hong Kong confirms 5 new coronavirus cases; Cable TV says residents evacuated

Hong Kong confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all imported, while Cable TV reported some residents of a housing estate were evacuated after a cluster of cases was reported.The city has 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease, ...

Venezuela's Guaido is still legitimate head of National Assembly, EU says

A Venezuelan Supreme Court decision to ratify an ally of President Nicolas Maduro as president of the National Assembly is illegitimate, the European Union said on Thursday, warning of a deepening crisis in the South American nation. In a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020