Dr Willmar Schwabe India acquires Sanat Products  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:57 IST
New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) Homeopathy firm Dr Willmar Schwabe India on Thursday said it has acquired Pradip Burman-owned pharma company Sanat Products. Though the company did not disclose the deal size, sources in know of the matter peg the value of acquisition at over Rs 100 crore. With this acquisition, the company is set to add the distribution network in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment to its existing distribution network across the country, Dr Willmar Schwabe India said in a statement.

"Sanat Products are the perfect addition to the homeopathic portfolio of Schwabe India and the acquisition would allow us venture into the OTC distribution in order to reach out to a wider range of consumers," Dr Willmar Schwabe India(DWSI) MD Ashish Kumar said. The company will also be investing significantly into new technology, especially on the equipment for all the plants of Sanat Products to make them world-class, he added.

"With the strength of DWSI, worldwide, the immense potential of the nutraceutical OTC products of Sanat Products Ltd can be realised. The knowledge base of Sanat Products in extracts of medicinal plants,from the Indian traditional medicine, can also be validated for the world market," Sanat Products Chairman  Pradip Burman said. Emphasising the company's commitment to India, Schwabe Group CEO Olaf Schwabe said," this acquisition shows our strong commitment to the Indian market and we will continue to invest in India to grow further as it is one of our important markets to focus on for future growth."  Sanat Products is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and herbal extracts. PTI AKT ANU ANU

