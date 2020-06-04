Left Menu
Anand Stanley appointed as President of Airbus Asia Pacific

Planemaker Airbus has named Anand Stanley as the President of Airbus Asia Pacific from July 1.

04-06-2020
Stanley will lead the strategy and future positioning of Airbus and its divisions across the region.. Image Credit: ANI

Planemaker Airbus has named Anand Stanley as the President of Airbus Asia Pacific from July 1. He succeeds Patrick de Castelbajac, who is leaving Airbus. Based in Singapore, Stanley will lead the strategy and future positioning of Airbus and its divisions across the region.

In this role, he will have responsibility for commercial aircraft sales and customer affairs, group-wide government affairs, industrial and joint venture partnerships as well as the local operations at Airbus sites across the region. Stanley reports to Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, and will work closely with the heads of the region for the Airbus Helicopters and Defence and Space divisions who are co-located at the company's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Stanley joined Airbus in 2018 as President and Managing Director of Airbus India where he oversaw the Airbus business development and advanced the company's position with key stakeholders including customers, government agencies and industry partners. (ANI)

