Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Focus on winning customers' trust on reopening, no price hikes, say QSR chains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:12 IST
Lockdown: Focus on winning customers' trust on reopening, no price hikes, say QSR chains

Quick service restaurant chains, set to resume dine-in services from June 8, said they are working on value offers while preparing for end-to-end contactless dining experience as they look to win the trust of customers. Quick service restaurant (QSR) brands like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Subway also said they have no plans to hike prices to pass on the cost of investments in hygiene and safety measures, besides reduction in seating capacity to enforce social distancing. "There are no plans of hiking prices as we understand that the customers will be conscious of spending. We are expecting a big surge in contactless delivery and takeaway which will help shore-up revenues. "Customers will choose brands that they trust, they will also be value conscious. Therefore, we will be regularly offering relevant value offers," Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent Managing Director Merrill Pereyra told PTI. The government has allowed hospitality services, hotels and shopping malls to resume operations from June 8, while the lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Pereyra said it is crucial to invest in stringent hygiene and safety measures to assure customers. "Making that effort now will help the organised fast food industry grow significantly in future. We are also ensuring our digital capabilities and platforms are upgraded to handle the increased scope because contactless dine-in will have a big digital role to play going forward and online delivery and takeaway channels will also grow," Pereyra said.

Expressing similar views, Burman Hospitality, which is the master franchise partner in India for Taco Bell, said it has no plans to pass on the increased cost to consumers. "This is more important to us than the bottom line, as we believe our customers will appreciate the sacrifices we are making and we will retain their loyalty for the long term. We are ready to re-open our restaurants with these additional hygiene and safety measures as soon as possible, following government directives," Burman Hospitality Director Gaurav Burman said. "We know our customers have missed the opportunity to eat out and we are looking forward to welcoming them back as soon as possible and offering the same value proposition they have come to love us for.

"Taco Bell is not planning on passing the extra costs we will incur to our customers through higher pricing," Burman added. Subway said this as an "evolving situation" and it would progressively reopen as soon as it is confident that its restaurants are perfectly aligned with all regulations. "We are confident that responsible brands, having sharp focus on hygiene and safety, would win back public confidence swiftly. "At Subway, we have instituted a strict regimen of safety that includes hourly restaurant sanitation, regular hand washing, temporary discontinuation of dine-in basket, new gloves for Sandwich Artist for every order, wearing of face mask amongst a host of other measures," a company spokesperson said. There will be an initial hesitation in dining out, but this will soon be replaced by cautious visits to malls and restaurants, industry players said. "At this time, consumers will have a sense of euphoria and will want to spend generously on brands that they can trust. This period is crucial for dine-in restaurants to demonstrate strict adherence to safety and hygiene standards," said Pereyra.

McDonald's said its primary focus is on customers and employees, and it will adhere to the authorities' standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants. "At McDonald's the safety of our customers and employees remains our top most priority and we will ensure taking appropriate steps in compliance with the Government orders," McDonald's India (North and East) said.

Meanwhile, homegrown QSR brand Burger Singh said it has no plans to open dine-in facilities from June 8. "With the timings of the dine-in restaurants proposed in the guidelines as well as the social distancing measures, I don't think the dine-in format will have the box level economics we need to survive," Burger Singh CEO and co-founder Kabir Jeet Singh said. "We assume that not even the consumer will immediately rush to a restaurant for a dine-in experience. Therefore, we have taken a call not to open any dine in facilities at the restaurant at the moment," he added. PTI KRH RKL ABM ABM.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for responsible steps to achieve global energy stability

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a discussion through video conference with Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, where they discussed on recent dev...

Hong Kong police fire pepper spray to disperse Tiananmen protesters

Police fired pepper spray to disperse protesters who gathered in Hong Kongs working class district of Mong Kok on Thursday night to mark the 31st anniversary of Chinas bloody crackdown on democracy students at Tiananmen Square, witnesses sa...

Soccer-Wigan takeover completed - club statement

Wigan Athletic have been taken over by a partnership headed by Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, the Championship second-tier club said on Thursday. The sale marks the second time the clubs ownership has changed hands in the last two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020