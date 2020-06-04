Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE hit by technical glitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:48 IST
NSE hit by technical glitch

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by a technical glitch on Thursday as its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the bourse, according to stock brokers. Stock brokers said bank Nifty index option prices were updating with a delay on their screens. This impacted timely trade confirmation.

The exchange's spokesperson said, "Few members have reached out to us and we are examining it (the issue)". Earlier, on September 24 last year, the NSE's system faced trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade. The move had hit several brokers and traders who had active positions in the market.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas reopens from historic coronavirus casino closure

The casino coronavirus closure has ended. Cards are being dealt, dice are rolling and slot machines flashed and jingled for the first customers who started gambling again early Thursday in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada. The past few month...

'Violence provokes violence', Mandela Foundation says in support of U.S. protests

South Africas Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Thursday violence can be a rational response to racism and for some communities is the only way to elicit change, as protests raged across the United States over the death of George Floyd.Floy...

Inter-state movement: Haryana Dy CM for joint plan with Delhi, UP

Pitching for a joint strategy with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for the inter-state movement of people, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala on Thursday said all three states should come together in the fight against coronavirus...

CBI books Delhi jeweller for Rs 53cr bank fraud

New Delhi, Jun 4 PTI&#160;The CBI has booked a Delhi-based jeweller,&#160;Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd, and its five directors for alleged bank fraud causing loss of Rs 53 crore to Union Bank of India, officials said Thursday.&#160; Along with the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020