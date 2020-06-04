Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights issue helps RIL relcaim Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:11 IST
Rights issue helps RIL relcaim Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap

Reliance Industries on Thursday reclaimed Rs 10 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark after its shares surged over 2.4 per cent on the back of the success of the rights issue. RIL closed at Rs 1,579.95 on the BSE, a gain of Rs 37.50 or 2.43 per cent over the previous day close.

This took the m-cap past Rs 10 lakh crore - Rs 10.01 lakh crore to be precise, according to stock exchange data. The stock traded at this level last on May 11, 2020.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Wednesday closed a Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, India's largest ever, with an oversubscription. Since lockdown was announced on March 24, RIL has generated 67.5 per cent returns for its shareholders, more than double the 28.6 per cent returns generated by the benchmark Nifty-50.

The firm on April 22 announced Facebook buying a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. The share has since risen by 15.9 per cent. The rights issue, which closed in 34 days with investor commitments exceeding Rs 84,000 crore, was the largest issue globally among non-financial companies in the last 10 years.

RIL share gained 7.8 per cent in these 34 days, as against 1.7 per cent rise in Nifty-50, according to stock exchange data..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India able to conserve biodiversity because of its culture, ethos to be with nature: Javadekar

Despite a huge human and animal population on a limited habitation area, India has been able to maintain 8 per cent of the worlds biodiversity because our ethos is to live with the nature, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursda...

Sri Lanka's election commission to decide date for parliamentary polls on Monday

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Thursday that the fresh date for the parliamentary elections would be announced on Monday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mo...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total cases count reaches 1,145

With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four pati...

WRAPUP 6-Police pepper spray Hong Kongers defying ban to mark Tiananmen

Police pepper-sprayed some Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who defied a ban to stage candlelight rallies in memory of Chinas bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown, accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too.Scuffles broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020