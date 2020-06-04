Left Menu
Development News Edition

JM Financial launches distressed opportunities fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:22 IST
JM Financial launches distressed opportunities fund

JM Financial has launched a distressed opportunities fund to take advantage of the crisis in the economy due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The company on Thursday announced the closure of the corpus of the first fund by tying up for Rs 160 crore, which will be scaled up to Rs 500 crore as the opportunities come by.

The group is expecting many cheap assets to come to the market looking for buyers or investors as it sees the number of companies going belly up is growing faster once the lockdown is fully lifted. Various analysts see bad loans to spike considerably to over Rs 5 lakh crore once the six-month moratorium ends by the end of August as they see recovery to be delayed beyond 2022-23.

"JM Financial Credit Alternatives, the credit alternatives arm of the group, has closed the JM Financial yield enhancer (distressed opportunity) fund I with commitments for Rs 160 crore from HNIs (high networth individuals), family offices and institutions," the company said in a statement on Thursday. This is the maiden fund from this series.

The Category-II alternative investment fund was set up in July last year after receiving approval from markets watchdog Sebi. The company plans to take the corpus of this sector-agnostic fund to Rs 500 crore later depending on the evolving opportunities, sources said adding that the fund will invest to build a portfolio with downside protection.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India able to conserve biodiversity because of its culture, ethos to be with nature: Javadekar

Despite a huge human and animal population on a limited habitation area, India has been able to maintain 8 per cent of the worlds biodiversity because our ethos is to live with the nature, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Thursda...

Sri Lanka's election commission to decide date for parliamentary polls on Monday

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Thursday that the fresh date for the parliamentary elections would be announced on Monday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mo...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total cases count reaches 1,145

With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four pati...

WRAPUP 6-Police pepper spray Hong Kongers defying ban to mark Tiananmen

Police pepper-sprayed some Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who defied a ban to stage candlelight rallies in memory of Chinas bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown, accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too.Scuffles broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020