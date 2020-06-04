FarEye helps MSMEs overcome workforce crunch with delivery-optimisation software

Logistics software company FarEye said there is a significant loss of manpower across companies, especially in MSMEs, due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown, and the firm is helping them with its delivery-optimisation software 'FarEye Serve' to overcome the problem at zero cost. With 'FarEye Serve', small businesses can increase coverage and deliveries by intelligent routing, provide contactless deliveries, on-board temporary staff and a smartphone app for drivers to ensure real-time communication with customers, the company said.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains across industries. Coupled with the migrant labourer crisis, there is a significant loss of manpower faced by all companies currently, especially visible in the MSME segment. The subsequent lockdowns and the continuous rise in cases mean that consumers are unlikely to venture out in near future, thereby adding to already-burdened delivery management systems, it said.

"The platform is helping MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) by equipping them with FarEye Serve at zero cost," the company said in a release. The software enables up to 40,000 deliveries per day, reduces delivery turnaround time by 27 per cent, and eliminates risks up to 57 per cent, it said adding that it also increases courier productivity by 15 per cent.

"There are about 63 million micro industries, 0.33 million small, and about 5,000 medium enterprises in the country, as per estimates, all playing a crucial role towards building a self-reliant India. In these trying times, we hope to empower and support this crucial sector so that they can maintain business continuity and improve process efficiency," said Kushal Nahata, chief executive officer and co-founder, FarEye. According to the company, the software will help MSMEs efficiently move goods from farms, distribution centres, retail stores to end-consumers and hospitals and people in need of essential commodities.

The technology will further support them in scaling their delivery operations, making grocery, sanitisers, medicines, and food available to all, it added..