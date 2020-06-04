Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nasdaq 100 hits intraday record high on recovery optimism

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:07 IST
Nasdaq 100 hits intraday record high on recovery optimism

The Nasdaq 100 on Thursday became the first U.S. equity index to reclaim its intraday record high as a reopening of the economy from coronavirus lockdowns powered a Wall Street rally following its stunning crash into a bear market in March.

Historic U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus, as well as hopes of a faster economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced slump have lifted the three main indexes from multi-year lows, with tech-related stocks among the biggest gainers. While a resurgence in U.S.-China tensions and fears of disruption from recent social unrest in the United States have tempered the pace of gains, investors have held out for an economic recovery with the latest set of data improving from its worst readings during the pandemic.

The NYSE FANG+TM Index, which includes Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc, also hit a record high in morning trading. "In this market, you need to be selective and technology continues to be one of our favorite sectors," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore.

"More and more people have become reliant on technology during this pandemic. And these companies still have a lot of cash on their balance sheet so that can lead to dividends, buybacks, capital expenditures and M&A activity." The wider Nasdaq Composite index is now just about 2% below its record high after crashing about 32% from that level in March. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes are about 8% and 11% below their respective all-time highs.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China pledges USD 20 million for global vaccine alliance GAVI

China on Thursday pledged USD 20 million for the vaccines alliance GAVI at the Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK. Addressing the virtual summit, Premier Li Keqiang said that to enhance global coronavirus vaccine cooperation, China has ...

India, Australia unveil shared vision for Indo-Pacific after Modi-Morrison talks

India and Australia on Thursday unveiled a blueprint to promote peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been trying expand its strategic heft by aggressively expanding its military and economic clout. ...

Motor racing-Sochi open to Russian F1 race double-header

Russian Grand Prix organizers said on Thursday they were open to hosting two back-to-back races in Sochi this season to help Formula One flesh out a calendar reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sport has already scheduled two double-heade...

90 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 2,478

As many as 90 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the coastal state to 2,478, a health department official said. Sixty-five patients also recovered from coronavirus, which causes CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020