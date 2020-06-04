Left Menu
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq slide after rallying on recovery optimism

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:30 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday, as a rally fueled by hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery fizzled out even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

Still, the Nasdaq 100 became the first U.S. equity index to reclaim its intraday record high, powered by the NYSE FANG+TM index, which includes Facebook Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Netflix and Alphabet Inc. Wall Street's main indexes have recovered sharply from their March lows and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index is now only 2% below its all-time closing high hit in February.

"In this market, you need to be selective and technology continues to be one of our favorite sectors," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore, Maryland. "There's going to be much more reliance on fundamentals ... and (technology-related) are the types of companies that have the earnings growth that will be rewarded by the market."

A report from the Labor Department showed new claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 1.877 million for the week ended May 30, down from 2.126 million in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.8 million initial claims in the latest week. Focus will now shift to the closely watched employment report for May, due Friday, which is expected to show the unemployment rate rocketing to 19.8%, a post-World War Two record.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14.28 points, or 0.05%, at 26,284.17, the S&P 500 was down 7.23 points, or 0.23%, at 3,115.64 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.95 points, or 0.39%, at 9,644.96. American Airlines Group Inc jumped 24.5% after the airline revealed plans to fly more than 55% of its July 2019 domestic capacity and boost its U.S. flight schedule next month.

Jif peanut butter maker J.M. Smucker Co fell 3.8% after the company forecast a decline in full-year sales on weakness in sales to restaurants and schools. Charles Schwab Corp gained 1.5% after it received an anti-trust approval from the Department of Justice for its purchase of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Shares of TD Ameritrade jumped 3.5%.

EBay Inc jumped 6.3% after it raised its current-quarter revenue and profit forecast, as people stuck at home ordered more from its platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Declining issues nearly matched advancers on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and six new lows.

