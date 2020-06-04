Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Gadkari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:32 IST
Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Gadkari
Representative Image

The government is mulling to make it mandatory for large companies to disclose their dues to the micro, small and medium enterprises to ensure that timely payments get made, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. The MSME minister conceded that despite various interventions, including promising micro, small and medium firms that payments by the central government and its undertakings will be made within 45 days of delivery of goods or service, a satisfactory solution to the problem has been elusive. MSMEs are considered the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing the bulk of Indian employment, manufacturing and exports. Many such firms have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. "We are thinking of various ways on how micro, small and medium (enterprises) can get their money. One attempt is to make the bigger company declare whether they have paid MSME or not and make the same binding for them. There is thought going on," Gadkari said during an interaction with the small businesses focused industry lobby IMC. Without elaborating on the details of the scheme being considered, Gadkari said the payment issue is "very serious" and added that non-payment leads to working capital becoming scarce for such businesses. Gadkari also said the time is not correct to introduce any "strong legislation" on this front as everybody is suffering in the current crisis, but assured stakeholders of coming out with some solution. Another scheme being considered is to partner with banks, wherein a bank pays the supplier in a specified time and starts collecting interest from the company which has received the goods or service, he said. Gadkari also said the government is looking at a specially created "MSME Stock Exchange", which will have such small businesses listed on it. The government will provide equity of 15 per cent to those businesses which list on the platform. The government will exit the investment by selling off its stake in two-three years and put the funds into other businesses in need of money, he said, adding that work to make a policy change is already underway. Gadkari said the government's investment decision will be based on parameters like the firm's credit rating, Goods and Services Tax being paid by the business, its bank transactions, employment potential, exports and production. Leading bourses already have dedicated SME platforms, where companies raising up to Rs 25 crore are listed. Asked about the troubles being faced by private hospitals in the financial capital where the state has taken over beds and also capped the payments which can be made, Gadkari said he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and raise the "serious issue" him. Gadkari said the government has also given permission for MSMEs to export PPE (personal protective equipment) and added that the quality of Indian goods is good and rates are also less, which make them competitive in the global markets. The minister also reiterated that a request has been made to Mother Dairy to manufacture honey biscuits at a plot in Wardha, adding that social reformer Vinoba Bhave had popularised the recipe of using honey, cow ghee and cow milk for the biscuits.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK stocks end lower as risk rally pauses for breath

UK shares hit their highest in nearly three-months on Thursday on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, but later reversed course to close lower with major banks and resource stocks weighing on the blue-chip index. The FT...

Swiss foreign ministry declines comment on U.S. detainee in Iran

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment on Thursday on tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump saying that Michael White, has left Iranian airspace on a Swiss plane. I cant say anything about this, Sebastian Hueber, chief spoke...

China pledges USD 20 million for global vaccine alliance GAVI

China on Thursday pledged USD 20 million for the vaccines alliance GAVI at the Global Vaccine Summit hosted by the UK. Addressing the virtual summit, Premier Li Keqiang said that to enhance global coronavirus vaccine cooperation, China has ...

India, Australia unveil shared vision for Indo-Pacific after Modi-Morrison talks

India and Australia on Thursday unveiled a blueprint to promote peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region where China has been trying expand its strategic heft by aggressively expanding its military and economic clout. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020