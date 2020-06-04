Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reconsider decision to use hotels for hospitalisation COVID patients: CII to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:04 IST
Reconsider decision to use hotels for hospitalisation COVID patients: CII to Delhi govt

Industry chamber CII has urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision to use select hotels for the purpose of hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.  In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CII National Committee on Tourism & Hospitality Advisor Dipak Haksar said the identified hotels are neither designed nor equipped to deal with cases of this nature where ailing patients would need careful supervision in a sanitised environment. "Most hotels are carpeted and will find it difficult to follow the hospital protocols to sanitise areas as periodical sanitisation is required due to contagious nature of the disease," the letter added.  Moreover, dedicated nursing stations are a must to keep a check on all patients and should be strategically located to cater to patients who require immediate help and should be visible from the nursing station.  "Other important aspects are the right size elevators, hospital beds and supporting broader care like oxygen support in the rooms," it added.  Another concern is that hotels are not designed for direct room exhaust potential to accommodate negative pressure and HEPA filtering. This can  further spread the disease to the patients in the other room. To further add to this, garbage disposal system to dispose the garbage related to COVID-19  is currently not available with hotel as it requires professional handling and any error can spread infection in the community, Haksar said in the letter.  Stating that COVID-19 has deeply impacted the Indian tourism and hospitality sector, the letter also said the industry estimates a loss of almost Rs 5 lakh crore and job losses of around 3 crore.  Therefore, the recent guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs of allowing the hospitality industry to go for a graded opening is indeed a welcome step.  Haksar asked the Delhi government to also allow the opening of this sector saying, "we are confident that this will act as a catalyst to kick start business activity and the resultant revenue accruals will act as a lifeline in these times of hardship".

"We were therefore taken in by surprise by the administration's notification of requisitioning hotels for purpose of hospitalization of COVID positive cases and as an extension of designated hospitals," he said in the letter.  This decision of the state government has caused deep consternation within the industry and has come as a major blow to the hospitality industry that is already reeling under the pressure of both revenue and job losses, he added. The purpose of managing and providing critical care to COVID-19 patients will be best served by containing them in specially designed  sites including stadiums, exhibition halls where pooled resources can provide the necessary care to meet the requirements of this epidemic, he added.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"It's all about love." Oakland artists pay tribute to George Floyd with murals

Several dozen artists spray-painted murals and slogans on boarded-up businesses in Oakland, California, this week in support of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white policeman. The artists said ...

With 1,359 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count mounts to 25,004

With 1,359 new cases, Delhis COVID-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004. 22 deaths were also reported, said the Delhi government in a daily bulletin.Delhi has reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases and 356 patients have been recovered discharged...

Cricket-ICC discussing COVID-19 substitutes for test matches, says ECB official

The International Cricket Council ICC is discussing the possibility of introducing substitutes if a player tests positive for COVID-19 during a test match, England and Wales Cricket Board director of special projects Steve Elworthy said. La...

Indian-origin British minister Alok Sharma tests negative for coronavirus

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma confirmed that his test for coronavirus has come back negative on Thursday, a day after he went into self-isolation after displaying virus-like symptoms. The 52-year-old Indian-origin minister, who had trig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020