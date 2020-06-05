PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

ECB boosts bond-buying stimulus package by 600 bln euros https://on.ft.com/3ePwszP Northern Ireland business calls for 6-month delay in Brexit trade plan https://on.ft.com/2Y4rRmG

Iran and China hackers target Trump and Biden campaigns https://on.ft.com/2Y0z5Il Overview

The European Central Bank's emergency bond purchase scheme will be increased by 600 billion euros ($680.52 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros, it said on Thursday. Northern Ireland's business leaders have demanded for the deferral of new Brexit trade checks due in January, calling for a pause of at least six months after Britain's transition from the European Union ends on Dec. 31.

State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaign of Democrat Joe Biden, while Iranian hackers had recently targeted email accounts belonging to Republican President Donald Trump's campaign staff, Google said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8817 euros)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)