Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amorepacific makes upcycled bench made from empty cosmetic bottles in celebration of World Environment Day

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:34 IST
Amorepacific makes upcycled bench made from empty cosmetic bottles in celebration of World Environment Day

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Environment Day (June 5), Amorepacific announced its plan to install an upcycled bench made from recycled cosmetic bottles in public facilities for citizens. The bench is a co-creation with environmental startup TerraCycle and environmental design startup Radio-B. To make the bench, Amorepacific developed a terrazzo for the first time in the industry by mixing plastic cosmetic bottle powder with ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC). The bench's design highlights the importance of recycling with 1,400 empty bottles used in its production.

The project also includes some unique ideas to promote distancing in daily life as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. A pot of plants is placed in the middle of the bench as well as the 1m mark to help people maintain social distancing when sitting. Amorepacific Communication Executive Director Howard Lee explained, "This upcycled bench project shows how we can extend the lifecycles of products. It is meaningful that we actively spread a positive message of overcoming social issues together. Amorepacific is proud to work as a global corporate citizen discovering sustainable and innovative ways to contribute to society." The recycled cosmetics bottle terrazzo will be further used in Amorepacific stores and in 'GREENCYCLE' campaign, a corporate social responsibility activity, dedicated to recycling and upcycling.

The company plans to reduce its use of plastic up to 700 tons by 2022. To help with this, it is switching to colorless PET to help increase its use of recyclable packaging. In June 2019, Amorepacific signed an agreement of cooperation with TerraCycle to recycle used bottles. Their goal included collecting 100 tons of used plastic cosmetic bottles each year and aiming for a 100% recycle rate. The company plans to continue its environmental commitment by increasing its use of PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and through ongoing research on eco-friendly packaging. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176718/Amorepacific_s_upcycled_bench_made_from_empty_cosmetic_bottles.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928277/Amorepacific_CI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Ocean shipping shrinks as pandemic pummels retailers

The 1 trillion container shipping industry is in a slowdown. Literally.Some shipping lines, whose retail customers are being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, are reducing sailing speeds and taking longer routes around Africa, avoiding ...

One person arrested in connection with death of pregnant elephant

One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, the state forest department said on Friday. KFD has zeroed in on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death cas...

Content is deeply concerning: IOC issues statement regarding investigation into IWF

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Thursday issued a statement regarding the investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation IWF saying that the content in the report, by lead investigator Richard McLaren, is deeply co...

Central team visits cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal

A central team on Friday visited several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. The seven-member team, headed by Joint Secretary Cyber and Information Security in the Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020