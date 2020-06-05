Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro, risk currencies lifted by ECB stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:16 IST
FOREX-Euro, risk currencies lifted by ECB stimulus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro jumped to a three-month high on Friday after the European Central Bank expanded its stimulus more than expected to prop up an economy dealing with its worst recession since World War Two.

The ECB's move supported appetite for riskier currencies, lifting the Australian dollar to a five-month high, and the British pound above peaks hit during the last two months. The central bank increased its emergency bond purchase scheme by a bigger-than-expected 600 billion euros to 1.35 trillion and extended the scheme to mid-2021.

The euro rose 0.25% to $1.1367, its loftiest level in almost three months. On the week, the single currency has risen 2.4% and is set to clinch a third straight week of gains. Investor confidence in the currency has also grown after Germany last month threw its weight behind the idea of a European Union recovery fund, breaking away from its long-held tradition to resist moves towards fiscal integration in the currency bloc.

"Recent actions by both the EU Commission, as well as the ECB have reduced tail risks around the euro area economic outlook," said Zach Pandl, co-head of global foreign exchange at Goldman Sachs in New York. "Europe's main challenge is its incomplete fiscal policy architecture. However, European institutions are making important changes to correct those weaknesses. And those include the ECB's bond purchases as well as the EU recovery fund proposal, which we think will go a long way towards improving fiscal policy coordination in the euro area," he added.

Against the yen, the common currency changed hands at 124.43, a 13-month high. On the Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, it hit a five-month high of 1.08645.

The dollar index is on course for its third consecutive week of losses at 96.510, near its lowest in nearly three months. The greenback firmed to 109.33 yen, flirting with its highest levels in two months.

Unwinding bets on safe-haven currencies reflected broad optimism in financial markets as easing social distancing restrictions supported economic recovery hopes. The U.S. weekly jobless claims report showed the number of Americans filing for benefits dropped below 2 million last week for the first time since mid-March, even though that is still three times larger than their peak during the global financial crisis.

Official U.S. employment data due later on Friday is expected to show nonfarm payrolls fell by 8 million in May after a record 20.54 million plunge in April. The unemployment rate is forecast to rocket to 19.8%, a post-World War Two record, from 14.7% in April.

"The market is risk-on despite historic levels of joblessness. But everyone is still wary that the mood could change and put tight stop-loss orders. There is no strong conviction," said Bart Wakayabashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street Bank. The Australian dollar, often seen as a risk proxy in the currency market, rose 0.70% to $0.6993, briefly rising above $0.70 for the first time since early January.

The Hong Kong dollar rose to 7.7500 per U.S. dollar, the strong end of its 7.75-7.85 trading band, for the first time since May 21, prompting the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to intervene in the market. The gains came even amid rising worries about the future of the city after China's move last month to impose national security legislation.

Hong Kong police on Thursday pepper-sprayed some protesters who defied a ban to stage candlelight rallies in memory of China's bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-German Becker does not rule out a return to coaching

German tennis great Boris Becker, who previously worked with reigning world number one Novak Djokovic, has not ruled out a return to coaching, the six-time Grand Slam champion said. During his stint with Becker, Djokovic won six Grand Slam ...

China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about Chin...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Atazanavir capsules, an antiviral drug, in the American market. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administ...

Banks shine as European stock market rally resumes

European shares resumed their rally on Friday as a bumper stimulus from the European Central Bank fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery, putting the main benchmarks on course for their best week in two months.The pan-European STOXX 60...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020