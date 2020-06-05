Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks and euro surge ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:13 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks and euro surge ahead of U.S. jobs data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World stocks held their ground near three-month highs as the euro hit its highest level since March 10, thanks to Europe's stimulus boost, fuelling hopes for a global rebound. Investors are pricing in an economic recovery despite data showing the severe damage wrought by coronavirus lockdowns. Later in the day, U.S. nonfarm payroll figures are expected to show further deterioration in the country's jobs market.

Led by a jump in banks, insurers, vehicle manufacturers, and travel, the pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.3%, still enjoying a boost from the European Central Bank's pledge to supply extra cash to its Pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP). The STOXX 600 is about 15% below all-time highs but has recovered more than 37% from March lows.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.7%, reversing early losses to stay near a 12-week top. The index is up about 7.4% this week, on track for its best weekly showing since December 2011.

With investors tentatively in risk-on mode, emerging market stocks were up 0.6% on the day and on course for their best week since December 2011. "The European Central Bank decision was better than expected in terms of liquidity," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners. "The market has been driven by the sentiment that everything is going well and a recovery is in sight for the second half of the year. But the big question is is the market ahead of fundamentals? There's room for consolidation."

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose by 1%. Analysts cautioned about the heady levels, with equity valuations at their highest since the dot.com boom in 2000, according to Matthew Sherwood, investment strategist for Perpetual.

World equity markets were thrashed in March when they hit "bear territory" on fears the COVID-19 driven lockdowns would push the global economy into a long and deep recession. Market sentiment has since been bolstered by central bank stimulus.

However, Bob Michele, chief investment officer and head of the global fixed income, currency & commodities group at J.P.Morgan Asset Management, warned the massive quantitative easing would distort pricing and mute traditional signals from bond markets on growth and inflation, advocating "co-investing" alongside central banks. Investor attention is now focused on Friday's U.S. employment report, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls fell in May by 8 million jobs after a record 20.54 million plunge in April.

The U.S. unemployment rate is forecast to rocket to 19.8%, a post-World War Two record, from 14.7% in April. Currency markets continued to show confidence in the expected revival of the global economy.

Set for a third straight week of gains, the euro rose to $1.1380, its highest level since March 10 and was on course for a weekly jump of 2.5% and a ninth straight day of gains, its longest series of rises on record since Oct 2004. The dollar index is on track for its third consecutive week of losses at 96.611, close to its lowest in nearly three months.

All eyes will next be on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which holds its regular two-day policy meeting next week. The Australian dollar rose 0.8% to $0.6999, briefly rising above $0.70 for the first time since early January. German government bond yields hit their highest levels in months, while Italian and other low-rated Southern European borrowing costs dropped further after the ECB's hefty support effort.

In commodities, U.S. crude gained 1.4% to $37.92 per barrel and Brent added 0.8% to $40.76, with benchmarks on track for the sixth week of gains, thanks to output cuts amid signs of improving fuel demand. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.07 per ounce, set for a third consecutive weekly decline as economic recovery hopes fuelled demand for riskier assets.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to apply state media labels on Russian, Chinese outlets

Facebook Inc will start labeling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organizations, and later this summer will block any ads from such outlets that target U.S. users, it said on Thursday. The worlds biggest social network will...

Hong Kong stocks post biggest weekly jump in 5 years on cenbanks' boost globally

The Hong Kong stock market ended higher on Friday, clocking its largest weekly gains since 2015, as improving investor sentiment and central bank support globally offset local political concerns. The Hang Seng index closed 1.7 higher at 24...

China says committed to properly resolve border standoff with India ahead of key military talks

China on Friday said that it is committed to properly resolve the relevant issue with India ahead of the key talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials on Saturday to end the border standoff. Both sides are expected to delib...

Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies and said the Nasdaqs recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020