Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling on track for best week vs dollar since end of March

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:02 IST
Sterling on track for best week vs dollar since end of March

The pound rose to a three-month high against the dollar in early trading on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly gain since the end of March, as the dollar weakened and the Bank of England played down the prospect of negative rates.

The pound has gained 5% against the dollar since reaching a low of $1.2075 in mid-May. It been weighed down by Britain's high COVID-19 death toll, as well as Brexit-related risks, the prospect of negative interest rates and the country's growing debt pile. But it was boosted when the Bank of England's executive director for markets said on Thursday that a negative interest rate would not be introduced in the near term.

Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale, said that sterling's strengthening on Friday was about 70% due to fears of negative rates being calmed and 30% due to the dollar's weakness, as global markets become more optimistic about an economic recovery. Sterling reached a three-month high of $1.2690 at 0743 GMT, having strengthened overnight. It then fell back to $1.2630 by 1000 GMT. It has gained around 3 cents since last Friday.

Versus the euro - which was up as a result of Thursday's European Central Bank stimulus announcement - the pound reached as strong as 89.54 pence. The pair was at 89.735 at 1000 GMT, up around 0.3% on the day. The fourth round of Brexit trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union is due to conclude on Friday. Britain has until June 30 to request an extension for the transition period, which is currently set to end in December 2020.

"EUR/GBP is back to 0.90 and could trade a little higher when it should be confirmed later today that both sides have made little progress in Brexit talks," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients. Societe Generale's Juckes said that the risk of not reaching a deal was in the background, but added: "I think the market thinks there's still a better than 50% chance that we'll muddle through again."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...

Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.On reaching the site, it was seen...

Alkem Laboratories Q4 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 191.54 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 12.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.54 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.50 crore for the corresponding period...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020