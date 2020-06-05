Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin dismisses talk of ousting Nornickel President after fuel spill

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:55 IST
Kremlin dismisses talk of ousting Nornickel President after fuel spill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin dismissed on Friday the idea of ousting Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin after a Russian lawmaker said he should go following an Arctic fuel spill late last month.

Shares in Nornickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, have been hit since Russian President Vladimir Putin this week upbraided officials over what he said was a bungled state response after a leak of fuel into a river. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that he had not heard any speculation about the possible nationalization of Nornickel and that there was nothing to comment on. The priority was to clear up the spill and then an investigation would decide if anyone was guilty, he said.

Putin will meet officials later on Friday to discuss the incident, Peskov said, adding that Potanin would attend. Potanin is the largest shareholder in Nornickel with a 34.6% stake. Another large shareholder is Russian aluminum producer Rusal, which relies on dividends from Nornickel in tough years and has had a number of shareholder rows with Potanin about the payments.

In a rare show of public support, Potanin's ex-business partner and former Nornickel co-owner, Mikhail Prokhorov issued a statement on Friday saying that Potanin as an effective crisis manager who would resolve the fuel spill situation. "Groundless calls for nationalization of the largest private enterprise, maligning of the reputation of a businessman, as well as public calls by some government officials to use investigative agencies to change owners and management of the company form a dangerous precedent," said Prokhorov, who sold his stake in Nornickel to Rusal in 2008.

"This is a serious threat to everyone who runs and develops private businesses in the country, from small restaurants to industrial giants," he added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks and euro gain ahead of U.S. jobs data

World stocks held near three-month highs and the euro also remained close to a three-month peak, thanks to a larger than expected European stimulus boost and on hopes of a global economic rebound. Investors are pricing in an economic recove...

RK Singh initiates #iCommit campaign to unite diverse set of govt, private players

Shri R. K. Singh, the Minister of State IC for Power and New Renewable Energy, today initiated the iCommit campaign, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative is a clarion call to all stakeholders and individuals to continue...

'It's not over': COVID-19 cases rise in some nations easing lockdowns - WHO

Some countries have seen upticks in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must protect themselves from the coronavirus while authorities continue testing, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday.The epicentre of the pan...

ITBP operationalises two newly sanctioned commands for China LAC

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has operationalised its newly sanctioned twin commands in Chandigarh and Guwahati that supervise the deployment of its troops along the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control LAC with China. An order issued from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020