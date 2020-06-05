Russia's Nornickel says it will pay for clean-up after fuel spill

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel will fully finance the clean-up operation after a major fuel spill in the Arctic and sees it costing around 10 billion roubles ($145 million), the company's president, Vladimir Potanin, said on Friday.

A fuel tank at a power station in the city of Norilsk, built around Nornickel's main production assets, lost pressure on May 29 and leaked 15,000 tonnes of fuel and lubricants into the river system and an additional 6,000 into the subsoil.

($1 = 68.7876 roubles)