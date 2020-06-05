Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNPT converts its training centre to COVID-19 hospital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:18 IST
JNPT converts its training centre to COVID-19 hospital

The country's biggest container handling port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), has converted its multi-skill training centre at Bokadvira in the state into 120-bed hospital for treating people infected with coronavirus. The training centre has been temporarily handed over, along with an ambulance, to the local authorities, a release said on Friday.

The move is part of the several initiatives taken by the port authorities in its fight against the pandemic amid rising numbers of cases in the country, it said. "JNPT is very conscious of its role and responsibility towards the extended JNPT family and is committed towards them. By handing over our training centre as Covid Care Centre to the state authorities, we are trying to increase the preparedness of the local community in fighting this pandemic," JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

JNPT has been carrying out extensive community disinfectant spraying and sanitation drive in all its nearby villages and has also handed over infra-red temperature guns to the sarpanchs of these villages as preventive measure, the release said. The port at Navi Mumbai accounts for around 52 per cent of the total containerised cargo volume among the major ports in the country, and has been operational all through the lockdown period as part of essential services.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

BJP, TMC supporters clash over family dispute in Howrah

West Bengal Police had to resort to lathi-charge after a family dispute turned into a clash allegedly between the BJP and TMC supporters here.A clash broke out allegedly between BJP and TMC supporters in Howrah on Thursday over a family dis...

BBC appoints insider as new boss to negotiate future finance model

The BBC appointed an insider as its new director general on Friday, tasked with securing the future direction and financing of the publicly-funded British broadcaster in the wake of government scepticism of the current model. Tim Davie, cur...

In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods

Mohammed Haider, a security worker in Iraqs southern oilfields, thought he was safe after signing a new one-year contract to guard oil facilities. Three days later, he was out of a job.I got laid off. They threw us out on the pavement, the ...

Premier League to restart with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United on June 17

The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 201920 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal. All matches ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020