AP CM launches online waste management platform

PTI | Vja | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:42 IST
AP CM launches online waste management platform

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday launched what it claimed to be the country's first online Waste Exchange Platform to ensure 100 per cent safe disposal of industrial toxic wastes. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the programme on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The newly-floated AP Environment Management Corporation (EMC) will implement the programme with the concept of '6Rs' Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign and Remanufacture. "The online platform ensures proper tracking, scrutiny and audit of the (industrial) waste.It will also encourage utilization of wastes through co-processing.

It has been so designed to be a win-win for all the stakeholders," a senior official of the EMC said. The Chief Minister said a new legislation, the AP Environment Improvement Act, 2020, would soon be enacted for safeguarding the environment.

According to officials, this is the first such online exchange to handle industrial waste in the country. Environment and Forests Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Pollution Control Board Chairman B S S Prasad, member-secretary Vivek Yadav and other officials were present.

