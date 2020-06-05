Left Menu
Development News Edition

World stock markets rise ahead of US jobs data

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:05 IST
World stock markets rise ahead of US jobs data

Global markets rose Friday and Wall Street futures as investors awaited the US jobs report for May, which is expected to show another surge in unemployment in the world's largest economy. Germany's DAX gained 1.7 per cent to 12,643 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 1.9 per cent to 5,108. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.3 per cent to 6,421. Futures for the Dow were up 1.3 per cent while those for the S&P 500 were 0.8 per cent higher.

Economists expect the Labor Department's monthly jobs report for May to show employers slashed 8.5 million jobs last month, down from 20.5 million in April. That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20 per cent from about 15 per cent. That would raise the total losses since the coronavirus intensified nearly three months ago to almost 30 million — more than triple the number of jobs lost during the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

As economies around the world sag under the pressure of the lockdowns they have had to enforce for weeks and are only just easing, more countries are offering fiscal and monetary stimulus. A near doubling in the European Central Bank's pandemic relief efforts on Thursday helped soothe the sting from news that Germany's economy is forecast to contract more than 7 per cent this year and take two years to fully recover from the downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, in Asia, hopes for recovery helped spur strong gains this week. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan gained 0.7 per cent to 22,863.73, its highest level close since late February. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 1.7 per cent to 24,770.41 after authorities showed restraint as thousands of people defied a police ban to join a candlelight vigil Thursday marking the 31st anniversary of China's crushing of a democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

That appeared to have eased, at least temporarily, worries over recent efforts by Chinese leaders to exert more control over the former British colony. India's Sensex rose 1.1 per cent to 34,372.29 and the Kospi in South Korea jumped 1.4 per cent to 2,181.87. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.1 per cent to 5,998.70.

Regional airlines were strong gainers after American Airlines surged 41 per cent Thursday, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. It announced it plans to fly 55 per cent of its normal US schedule next month, up from only 20 per cent in April. Many professional investors contend the recent rally, a nearly 40 per cent climb for the S&P 500 since late March, is overdone and say a pullback is likely.

But the trillions of dollars in stimulus money unleashed to try to salvage economies ravaged by the pandemic are helping push prices ever higher, analysts say. “Fundamentals of contracting GDP or expected US unemployment to go above 19 per cent today don't count. Central Bank liquidity is what drives it all," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

Given the latest market moves, “you would think we're in the best all-time markets not in the midst of a pandemic crisis," Innes said. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.87 per cent from 0.81 per cent late Thursday after rising decisively during the day. It tends to move with investors' expectations for inflation and the economy's strength and was one of the first indicators warning of the coming economic devastation from the coronavirus outbreak.

In other trading, a barrel of US crude oil for delivery in July rose USD 1 to USD 38.41 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. US crude rose 12 cents to settle at USD 37.41 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained USD 1.33 to USD 41.32 per barrel. It rose 20 cents to settle at USD 39.99 per barrel on Thursday.

Several news agencies reported Friday that the OPEC nations and allies like Russia would hold a teleconference on Saturday. The meeting comes as Saudi Arabia and Russia appear to want ongoing oil cuts to continue to help boost the market amid weakened demand due to the pandemic.

The dollar was trading at 109.25 Japanese yen, up from 109.15 yen late Thursday. The euro strengthened to USD 1.1340 from USD 1.1336..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Man accused in murder case held in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person in west Delhis Bindapur area last year over personal rivalry, police said on Friday. The victim, Salman, was stabbed on December 30, 2019, allegedly by Ajay Kumar, a native of T...

Schneider Electric 2020 Corporate Energy & Sustainability Progress Report

Paris France, June 5 ANINewsVoir Schneider Electric today released its 2020 Corporate Energy Sustainability Progress Report. The report, the third in an annual series, examines how organizations are addressing the opportunities and challen...

7 children drown while swimming in Indus River in Pak's Sindh province

Seven children, including three girls, drowned on Friday while swimming in the Indus River in Pakistans Sindh province, police said. The incident took place in Thatta districts Jhirk area. The children, aged between four and 13, had come wi...

Libya official: Tripoli units take key town with Turks' help

Forces allied with the UN-supported government in Libya said Friday they retook another key western town from rival forces, another blow illustrating how Turkeys support has reversed the tide of the war in the oil-rich country. Mohamed Gnon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020