US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:03 IST
U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the U.S. unemployment rate, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11%, at the open to 26,836.80. The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.49 points, or 1.65%, at 3,163.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.73 points, or 0.91%, to 9,703.54 at the opening bell.

