Left Menu
Development News Edition

Papua New Guinea accuses Barrick of plan to illegally export gold

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:10 IST
Papua New Guinea accuses Barrick of plan to illegally export gold

Papua New Guinea's mining regulator said on Friday it is planning to bring criminal proceedings against a Barrick Gold Corp joint venture over what it says was an attempt to illegally export $13 million in silver and gold to Australia. PNG's Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) said it had received paperwork from the Barrick Niugini joint venture on Monday seeking clearance to export silver and gold worth a total of 46.7 million kina ($13.1 million) to the Perth Mint. However the MRA said Barrick Niugini was prohibited from processing or exporting gold following the government's refusal to extend its mining lease in April. Barrick is challenging the decision not to extend the lease in court.

Barrick Niugini said it "entirely repudiates the claim that it has sought to export any gold unlawfully". The joint venture between Barrick and China's Zijin Mining Group said it had always complied with its legal obligations regarding gold exports.

Barrick and Zijin had no immediate response when contacted by email, nor did lawyer Derek Wood who has represented the joint venture in its dispute over the lease to the Porgera mine. Canada's Barrick, the world's second-biggest gold miner, is locked in a dispute over the future of its operations in Papua New Guinea following the government's refusal to extend the Porgera lease. The latest move could signal a further breakdown in relations. ($1 = 3.5651 kinas)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon continues upward journey; no heat wave for next five days

Several parts of the country received rains on Friday resulting in sub-normal maximum temperatures, while the weather office predicted no heat wave for coming five days and a stronger monsoon over south and central India next week. The nati...

VisionRI shortlisted for AfDB funded Agribusiness project in Malawi

Indias prestigious global development consulting firm VisionRI has been shortlisted to establish and manage a Risk Sharing Facility RSF under an Agribusiness Infrastructure and Youth in Agribusiness Project AIYAP funded by African Developme...

Southern Naval Command observes Environment Day with focus on Biodiversity

The Southern Naval Command SNC observed World Environment Day on 05 Jun 20 with emphasis on Biodiversity.The event witnessed active participation from the naval community, adhering to social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.At Kochi...

European Union leaders concerned about US racism

European Union lawmakers are expressing concern about U.S. police action linked to the death of George Floyd. The incidents were debated by the EU parliaments Subcommittee on Human Rights as the protest movement since Floyds death gathered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020