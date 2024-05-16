OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: OnePlus Community

OnePlus has just announced a major update to its OxygenOS, promising an unparalleled user experience with a host of exciting new features including refined animations and enhanced functionality.

This update integrates over 100 new animation effects across various user interface scenarios. From unlocking the phone to navigating the home screen and accessing settings, every interaction now boasts seamless animations.

The seamless OxygenOS experience starts from the moment users unlock their screens and enter the home screen. Icons and widgets gracefully fly in layers, creating a smoother and more visually pleasing experience. Whether launching or exiting apps, users will enjoy seamless icon transitions and wallpaper zoom effects that contribute to a smoother experience.

Another notable addition is the bounce transition animation. When sliding to the bottom of the notification drawer, users will see a satisfying bounce animation, while the Quick Settings icons and widgets benefit from optimized layer effects for a more natural and intuitive feel.

This update also refines touch controls, making them more seamless and natural with coherent transition animations. App launches and exits are faster, responsiveness is improved, and swiping actions are smoother with precise control. Even in landscape mode, app exit animations react quickly and smoothly.

"Attention to detail has always been integral to OxygenOS, making it one of the most preferred operating systems among fans! With our latest update, we're pushing the boundaries of smoothness in OxygenOS to bring you an unparalleled experience," OnePlus said.