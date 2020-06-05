Keventer Agro executes eastern India's 'largest' rooftop solar plant

Keventer Agro executes eastern India's 'largest' rooftop solar plantPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:27 IST
City-based food and beverage company Keventer Agro on Friday said it has commissioned eastern India's "largest" rooftop solar plant at Barasat in West Bengal. The 2.15-MW project is expected to yield 2.83 million units of energy, it said.
The plant is spread over two lakh square feet, making it eastern India's largest installation of rooftop solar panel, Keventer Agro claimed. The company's announcement coincides with World Environment Day.
"We have envisioned a plan to reduce greenhouse gas footprint by 75 per cent by 2025 and use renewable energy as much as possible," Keventer Agro CMD Mayank Jalan said..
