Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Chennai Petro writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:18 IST
COVID-19: Chennai Petro writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 cr

Indian Oil Group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has recorded an inventory write down of Rs 1,456 crore due to the impact of COVID-19 on its operations, the city-based company said on Friday. In a filing to BSE, CPCL said the international prices of crude crashed on account of poor demand in the wake of COVID- 19 outbreak and the country wide lock-down affected its business operations.

The lower demand for crude oil and petroleum products has impacted the prices and refining margins of the company, the company said. "Due to the above reasons, finished goods, intermediates and raw material inventory have been valued at net realizable value/replacement costs as on March 31, 2020.

This has resulted in significant inventory write down of Rs 1,456 crore," CPCL said. Noting that the operations were scaled down at 60 per cent, the management is expecting demand to improve in the next few months as economy opens up.

The lower demand and resultant inventory build-up has led to increased short term borrowings which is expected to normalise based on turn-around in demand situation and stabilisation of international crude oil prices, CPCL said. The management has assessed the potential impact of coronavirus and expects 'no significant impact' on the continuity of the operations and there may be lower revenues and refinery throughput in near term, it added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

US airstrikes hit Taliban; 10 Afghan police killed in ambush

US forces carried out two sets of airstrikes against the Taliban, in western and southern Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesman said on Friday. Elsewhere in the south, the Taliban set off a roadside bomb and ambushed a police convoy, killi...

Dissident Ai Wei Wei: Hong Kong anthem law almost 'medieval'

Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has described as almost medieval a new law in Hong Kong that criminalizes disrespecting Chinas national anthem. Hong Kongs legislature approved a contentious bill Thursday that makes it illegal to insult t...

HC says no coercive action against NCLT member challenging transfer order

The Delhi High Court Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against National Company Law Tribunals member judicial Rajasekhar VK, who has challenged his transfer order from NCLT Mumbai to Kolkata bench by the tribunals acting pres...

Military standoff in Ladakh: India, China agree to handle 'differences' through talks

India and China on Friday held diplomatic talks over their military standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to handle their differences through peaceful discussions while respecting each others sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020