Govt invites applications for Trai chief's post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:26 IST
The government has begun the search for filling up the post of chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), which is due to fall vacant on October 1. The tenure of the current Chairman R S Sharma is set to end on September 30. Trai has been at the forefront of major decisions related to tariffs and call connect charges, as well as recommendations on key issues like spectrum and reforming norms for transfer/merger of telecom licences. Inviting applications from eligible candidates, the government said the tenure is for a term not exceeding three years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. "The post of the Chairperson, TRAI will be falling vacant on 1.10.2020," the Telecom Department said in a notice for appointment to the post

Outlining the criteria for the top job at the regulatory body for telecom and broadcasting sectors, as contained in the TRAI Act, it said the candidate must have "special knowledge of and professional experience in telecom, industry, finance, accountancy, law, management or consumer affairs." "...provided that such a person who is, or has been, in the service of Government shall not be appointed as a member (including chairperson) unless such person has held the post of secretary or additional secretary or the post of additional secretary and secretary to Government of India or any equivalent post in the Central Government or the State Government for a period of not less than three years," it said. In addition to applications received, the search-cum-selection committee will have the authority to consider any other names for the appointment to the said post, it added. In July 2015, R S Sharma was named as the Trai chief for a three-year period. In August 2018, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sharma's reappointment as Trai chairperson till September 30, 2020, when he would attain the age of 65 years.

