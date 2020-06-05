Left Menu
NSDL e-Gov terminates tie-up with Alankit for PAN, e-TDS statement filing services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:52 IST
NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure on Friday said it has terminated its tie-up with Alankit Ltd as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC)/PAN Centre on account of non-remittance of fees. Alankit Ltd is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSDL e-Gov) and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications and e-TDS/e-TCS statements, it said. The termination is on account of non-remittance of PAN application fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants/filers to NSDL e-Gov, it said in a statement. However, Alankit Ltd Managing Director Ankit Agarwal said, "Alankit Ltd had initiated arbitration against NSDL in pursuance of which Alankit had approached the Bombay High Court. The dispute has now been referred to arbitration between the parties wherein Alankit is seeking payment of its arrears of long pending dues." Since the matter is pending before the arbitrator, it would not be appropriate to divulge any further details, he added. NSDL e-Gov said anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making ''Change Requests'' in a PAN card can visit any of its 17,209 centres across the country or use online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com. Also, e-TDS/e-TCS statement filers can submit their returns/statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country. NSDL e-Gov works closely with various government agencies for designing, managing and implementing e-governance projects.

