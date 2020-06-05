Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI opens bookings for phase-3 flights under Vande Bharat Mission, faces "overwhelming" demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:24 IST
AI opens bookings for phase-3 flights under Vande Bharat Mission, faces "overwhelming" demand

Air India on Friday opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the USA and the UK under phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission that resulted in "overwhelming" demand from travellers as the national carrier got six crore hits on its website during the first two hours of opening the bookings. Many travellers vented their ire on social media, stating that Air India's website did not function properly during the first few hours of opening when most of the flights got sold out.

The national carrier opened its bookings at 5 PM and it posted the following on Twitter at 6.08 PM on Friday: "Demand for seats from India on flights planned under Mission Vande Bharat-3 is overwhelming. Sectors/ Flights are being opened in a systematic manner for booking, on the website." In response, a passenger named Vicky Ravi tweeted, "I've been trying to book flights for the last one hour, ur website crashed. Please kindly help me with the booking". Another passenger named Mandeep Kaur said the website is "very slow and the system is crashing". Many other passengers had similar complains about the overwhelmed booking system of the national carrier.

Air India will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission. The national carrier posted at 8.20 PM on Friday on Twitter: "Bookings for select destinations in USA,Canada,UK & Europe etc under Phase3 of #MissionVandeBharat opened at 5pm today. Around 60 million hits received till 7pm on our website & 1700 seats sold through the website alone in 2 hrs. Bookings continue & tickets are being issued." In response, a passenger named Sarath Medasani said on Twitter: "What is the use @airindiain when your website is taking 10 mins from page to page navigation. This is not 2G time, the world is evolving using technologies but you guys are still stuck at olden times.(sic)" Another passenger named Navaneet Kumar responded: "Can you also project the number of misses? As people are getting frustrated of @airindiain service? What will you do with 60M hits if your system can process only 1700 requests in 2 hr window? " While scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began. Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding.Biden said ...

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...

Rahul accuses government of `failed lockdown'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government by citing data over the way it had gone for unlock phase when coronavirus cases were rising in the country. This is what a failed lockdown looks like, he said in a tweet.Gandhi ...

Hemant Soren asks for details of labourers working in border areas

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that details are needed of the labourers working in border areas so that help can be given to them when needed. Jharkhand government must have details of labourers working in border areas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020