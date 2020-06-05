Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari exhorts steel players to eye bigger global share, tap opportunities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:33 IST
Gadkari exhorts steel players to eye bigger global share, tap opportunities

Exhorting domestic steel players to target larger pie in global market with focus on quality products and competitiveness, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the present crisis situation in the wake of COVID-19 should be converted into an opportunity. He was addressing a webinar on "Indian Steel Industry - Raw Materials".

"There is huge opportunity for us... It is time for Indian industry to create positivity and self-confidence and we will win the economic war. We are the fastest growing economy. International situation is supporting us," the road transport and MSME minister said. He said by upgrading technology in the sector, India could also attract huge foreign direct investment, thereby creating employment.

He also urged the industry to focus on exports by increasing capacity and reduce dependence on imports. "We need to strive for economic competitiveness and improve quality," the minister said. To increase the use of steel, he said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is using it in highways construction along with cement and the road ministry has set a target of building highways worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years. The senior minister said the government plans to promote modular steel bridges, railway overbridges, etc and urged the industry to improve quality on par with European nations besides bringing cost down.

He said a proposal was also pending with Cabinet Secretariat for construction of ropeway, cable cars, etc in hilly terrains instead of highways. Gadkari said that a few states/UTs like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir are ready to give electricity for ten years for cable cars and ropeway, etc system and urged the steel players to tap the opportunity.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.28 lakh; Some states see over 10-fold surge since May 1

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2.28 lakh on Friday and the death toll crossed 6,500, while the number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when migrant movements began in special trai...

Biden says 'much more work to be done' on economy after surprising jobs report

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden on Friday criticized Republican President Donald Trump for prematurely celebrating a better-than-expected jobs report, saying the battered U.S. economy still faces an arduous rebuilding.Biden said ...

Pentagon orders remaining active-duty troops to leave DC area

The Pentagon will be sending back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the Washington D.C. area to potentially respond to civil unrest, and they are expected to start heading back to their home bases, a U.S. official told R...

Rahul accuses government of `failed lockdown'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government by citing data over the way it had gone for unlock phase when coronavirus cases were rising in the country. This is what a failed lockdown looks like, he said in a tweet.Gandhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020