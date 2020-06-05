Western Coalfields to inaugurate 3 coal mines via video conferencing on Sat

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, will inaugurate three coal mines on Saturday through video conferencing, according to a company statement. Three coal mines of WCL include two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra, the company stated.

It further said online inauguration ceremony will be chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended by Road Transport & Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and presided over by Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi. "WCL...is going to dedicate 'Adasa Underground to Opencast Mine' in Nagpur, Maharashtra, of 1.5 MT (million tonne) capacity and 'Sharda and Dhankasa Underground Mines' in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, of 0.4 MT and 1 MT capacity, respectively, to the nation," it said.

The company added that these mines will entail a total capital expenditure of Rs 849 crore with provision of direct employment to 647 persons. IT initiatives of WCL will also be launched during the ceremony.