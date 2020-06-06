Left Menu
VisionRI shortlisted for TA Program of World Bank-funded SMEs project in Ethiopia

The TA (Technical Assistance) program aims to support at least 35 SMEs with technical assistance provision, of which at least 25 TA beneficiary SMEs with linkage support to sales their products/services to firms in Industrial Parks by June 2021, half of them should be women-owned SMEs.

VisionRI, India's global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted for 'Training, Enhancing Productivity and System Development for SMEs' (Small and Medium Enterprises) in Ethiopia. The assignment is part of a program titled 'Technical Assistance (TA) Provision to SMEs to Strengthen B2B Linkages with Firms in Industrial Parks (IP)' which comes under Competitiveness and Job Creation Project (CJCP) of Ethiopian Government funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group. The Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC), CJCP, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia is implementing authority for the project.

"SMEs will play a key role in the revival of economies and job creation in the Post-COVID-19 pandemic world. We have enough expertise and experience in the field of SMEs. If given opportunity, the VisionRI will provide a path-breaking consultancy to this project," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has recently launched an initiative Center of Excellence on Emerging Development Perspectives (COE-EDP) which aims to keep track of transition trajectory of global development and work towards conceptualization, development and mainstreaming of innovative developmental approaches, frameworks and practices.

Besides VisionRI, five more firms/groups have been shortlisted for the assignment. They are IBF International Consulting with DAB (Belgium), Price Water House Coopers Limited (Rwanda), CCM Worldwide - JV with WEglobal (Belgium), Shanghai Jingfa Technology Co. Ltd (China) and ProAct Business & Development Enterprise (Ethiopia). The shortlisted firms have been invited to submit their detailed technical and financial proposals by June 29, 2020. As per terms of reference, the project duration will be of 10 months' period from the date of commencement. "The main objective of this TA program is to enhance business transactions between local SMEs and FDI firms within Bole Lemi Industrial Park (IP) and other IPs. The selected service provider will work closely with selected TA beneficiaries (SMEs) to deliver training at management, supervisor and operator level, and provide TA to enhance SME productivity," reads the terms of reference.

There will be two specific intervention areas – firstly, training for SMEs at management, supervisor and operator level and secondly, enhancing SMEs productivity and system development. CJCP, the original program of Ethiopia, contributes to job creation by attracting investment (FDI) and improves the competitiveness of the targeted industrial parks and their linked domestic enterprises.

