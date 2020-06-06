Left Menu
Sunil Kumar Bansal takes charge as DMD of IFCI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 15:29 IST
Sunil Kumar Bansal takes charge as DMD of IFCI

State-owned lender IFCI on Saturday said Sunil Kumar Bansal has taken charge as deputy managing director of the company. Prior to this, he was chief general manager with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Bansal served in NABARD at several positions and has vast experience of more than 35 years, IFCI said in a statement. He has cumulative 10 years board-level experience in organisations like SIDBI, NABCONS and NABVENTURES.

